Balasore: Special Judge, Odisha Protection of Interests of Depositors (OPID) Court, Balasore, Biswajit Das Friday convicted a man for committing a financial fraud to the tune of Rs 1.2 crore by deceiving Haj pilgrims and awarded him seven years rigorous imprisonment (RI). The judge also imposed a fine of Rs 2.75 lakh and ordered that on default of the fine amount, the convict will undergo further imprisonment of 15 months.

According to reports, a case was registered against Nabeel Abdul Mubin Shaikh, resident of Andheri, Mumbai, the proprietors of ‘AlAdam Tour & Travels’ U/s 420/406/467/468/471/120-B IPC on the written report of Mir Khursid of Kazimahala in Bhadrak. Nabeel Abdul Mubin Shaikh was arrested September 27, 2024 from Mumbai. The company collected cash worth Rs 45,786 and Rs 50,786 from each of the prospective pilgrims totaling to Rs 1.2 crore from 189 devotees, during the period from 2019-23, to arrange their pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia on the eve of Umrah. Being induced, devotees of Bhadrak, Balasore, Baripada and other parts of Odisha had deposited their respective amounts in the accounts mentioned in the advertisements through bank transfer, apart from paying in UPI and even by cash. But, the proprietors neither took the prospective pilgrims on pilgrimage nor did he refund the amount collected from them.

During the period from 2019-23, the accused proprietor of M/s AlAdam Tour & Travel Agency floated advertisements on social media apart from distributing leaflets containing the lucrative packages and contact details. They motivated the Muslim devotees to avail the opportunity under two of their tour packages of Rs 45,786 and Rs 50,786 per individual pilgrim to go on Umrah pilgrimage to Arab countries. They assured the pilgrims of a cheap, secure, and safe pilgrimage. After the collection of cash, the proprietors switched off their mobile phones and remained disconnected from the depositors. The court, after examining 10 witnesses and 30 exhibits, pronounced the verdict Friday, Special Public Prosecutor Pranab Kumar Panda said.