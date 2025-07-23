Basudevpur: A 70-year inmate of an old-age home at Apartipur village in Balimeda panchayat under Basudevpur block in Bhadrak district allegedly died by hanging late Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Sagar Das. He allegedly committed suicide by tying a napkin (Gamuchha) to his neck in the washroom of the old-age home, police said. Das had been staying in the old-age home for the last few months. However, what drove him to end life is yet to be clear.

Over 50 persons are staying in the old-age home. Managing committee members of the old-age home informed the deceased’s family members and the Nayikanidihi police station after they learnt about the tragic incident.

Police reached the spot, launched an investigation and sent the body for post-mortem.

Family members reached the hospital and demanded a thorough probe into the circumstances that drove Das to take the extreme step.

