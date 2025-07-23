Tihidi: Police arrested a man from Tihidi in Bhadrak district on charge of allegedly causing the miscarriage of his wife following the birth of two girl children instead of male progeny.

The accused was identified as Sheikh Sahauddin, a resident of Balipal village in Achak panchayat under Tihidi police limits in Bhadrak district. He was arrested Monday and produced in a court over a complaint by his wife, Samina Biwi alleging that he assaulted her with the intent to terminate her pregnancy.

As per reports, Sahauddin married Samina in 2017. She hails from Mirzapur village under Bhatapada panchayat of the same district. The couple had a daughter soon after marriage, and later, Samina gave birth to a second daughter, which reportedly displeased Sahauddin.

Following this, he allegedly began harassing her for dowry and subjected her to repeated physical and mental abuse. Unable to bear the torture, Samina went back to her parental home.

The incident occurred when she was alone at home, July 4. Sahauddin allegedly visited his in-laws’ house and kicked Samina on the stomach on finding her alone in the house. This led to the loss of her pregnancy, the woman stated in her complaint.

Based on her complaint, police registered a case-233/25 and launched an investigation. Sahauddin was later arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

PNN