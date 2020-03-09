Los Angeles: Singer Dolly Parton says she wants to pose again for Playboy for her 75th birthday, and says that ‘boobs are still the same’.

The country icon, who turned 74 in January, says she would love to pose for Playboy again for her next birthday, reports ew.com.

“I don’t plan to retire. I just turned 74 and I plan to be on the cover of Playboy magazine again,” she told 60 Minutes Australia.

“See I did Playboy magazine years ago and I thought it’d be such a hoot if they’ll go for it — I don’t know if they will — if I could be on the cover again when I’m 75,” she added.

Parton first appeared on the magazine’s October 1978 cover. She wore a strapless top and bunny ears, when she was 32. She was the first country star to grace the cover.

Asked if she would wear the same outfit on the new cover, Parton joked: “Maybe! I could probably use it. Boobs are still the same.”

In the interview, the ‘Jolene’ singer also opened up about her cosmetic procedures.

“I’ve had about all the nips and tucks I can have,” Parton said, adding: “The good part with me though, I have my own look. I look kind of cartoonish and cartoons don’t really age that much.”

She has always been open about her looks, and even once famously quipped: “It costs a lot to look this cheap”.

IANS