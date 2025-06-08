Bhubaneswar: Seven devotees sustained minor burn injuries after hot dal (lentil soup) accidentally spilt on them inside the Jagannath temple in Puri Sunday, officials said.

The incident took place in the afternoon when the man engaged to transfer the hot dal immediately after offering it to the deities in the temple, accidentally spilt the dal, and it fell on the devotees, they said.

All the injured are residents of Nayagarh district. The injured were immediately rushed to the emergency health centre near the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) office in Puri for treatment..

No one was seriously injured in the mishap. The injured devotees were discharged after primary treatment, the officials said.

PTI