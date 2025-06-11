Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has suspended Dhiman Chakma, a 2021 batch IAS officer of the Odisha cadre, following his arrest by the state’s Vigilance Department on alleged corruption charges, according to an order issued by the General Administration and Public Grievance Department.

“Whereas, a Vigilance Police Station case number 6 of 2025 against Dhiman Chakma, IAS officer and posted as Dharmagarh Sub-Collector in Kalahandi district is under investigation; NOW, THEREFORE, Governor of Odisha in exercise of powers conferred under Sub-rule 3 of Rule 3 of the All India Services (Discipline &Appeal) Rules, 1969, hereby places the said Dhiman Chakma, IAS (RR-2021) under suspension with immediate effect,” the order said Tuesday.

During the period of suspension, the headquarters of Chakma is fixed at the Odisha General Administration and Public Grievance Department in Bhubaneswar.

Chakma has been directed not to leave the said headquarters without prior permission from the concerned authority.

Chakma, 35, currently posted as Sub-Collector of Dharmagarh in Kalahandi district, was arrested by the Odisha Vigilance after he was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 10 lakh from a local businessman Sunday night. The bribe was reportedly the first instalment of a Rs 20 lakh demand.

According to Vigilance officials, he had allegedly demanded Rs 20 lakh from a businessman who owns a stone crusher unit, threatening action against the unit if the demand was not met.

Left with no option, the businessman approached Vigilance authorities, who then laid a trap.

“Based on the complaint, a trap was laid Sunday night. Dhiman Chakma was caught red-handed at his government residence while accepting Rs 10 lakh as a bribe.”

Following the arrest, simultaneous raids were conducted at Chakma’s government residence and office chamber. During the search, an additional Rs 47 lakh in cash was recovered from his residence.

Chakma, a native of Tripura, had earlier joined the Odisha cadre as an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer in 2019 and served briefly as Assistant Conservator of Forests in Baripada, Mayurbhanj.

He later cleared the civil services examination again, secured a higher rank, and was inducted into the IAS in 2021.

He was posted as the Sub-Collector of Dharmagarh in January 2024.

