Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Tuesday highlighted significant progress following the implementation of the new criminal laws, stating that Odisha’s conviction rate in cases where the accused were found guilty rose by 87.6 per cent by the end of 2025.

He attributed the improvement to better coordination in investigation, prosecution, and judicial processes. The Chief Minister said this while visiting the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) exhibition organised at the IDCO Exhibition Ground in Unit III in Bhubaneswar.

During the visit, he also announced that the exhibition would be extended by two days and will now continue till March 12. The exhibition, organised by Odisha Police, was inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah March 6. It showcases the implementation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA), which came into effect July 1, 2024, replacing the colonial-era laws.

The reforms aim to modernise the criminal justice system with a focus on victim rights, time-bound investigations and greater use of scientific evidence. During a tour of the exhibition, the Chief Minister praised the efforts to educate the public about India’s revamped criminal justice system. He also commended a street play based on fictional incidents that illustrated how the new system functions.

“The new laws have ended the colonial-era framework in India’s crime control structure and ushered in reforms aligned with the vision of independent India,” he said.

Majhi also appreciated the street play for spreading awareness and lauded the stalls set up by the Home Department, describing them as being of very high quality. Speaking to the media, the Chief Minister said there was a 166 per cent increase in the registration of Zero FIRs in 2025, which has made access to justice easier for citizens.

He noted that the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita refl ects the commitment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensuring safety and justice for people. He added that the exhibition is an important initiative to raise public awareness about the effectiveness and impact of the new criminal laws.

He further emphasised efforts to strengthen policing in the state through the establishment of the National Forensic Science University and a Central Forensic Science Laboratory, for which foundation stones were laid recently.

He also highlighted MoUs signed with IIT-Bhubaneswar to train police personnel in the integration of modern technologies and with Rashtriya Raksha University to provide advanced skill training. Senior police officers were present at the exhibition, while students from various schools and law colleges also took part in the event.