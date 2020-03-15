Auckland: The way things played out after he reported a sore throat, leading to COVID-19 tests and isolation in his hotel room, were a ‘bit over-exaggerated’”, said New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson.

The 28-year-old pacer was placed in isolation immediately after Friday’s first ODI against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground following complaints of a sore throat. He underwent tests Saturday which returned negative, clearing the pacer.

Back with his family here, Ferguson thinks the entire issue was blown out of proportion. “No. Probably a bit over-exaggerated as to how I was,” Ferguson told reporters at the airport here.

“I just sort of had very mild cold symptoms and the procedures were as they were and followed by Tommy (Simsek, physio) and the support staff. Completely understandable. So yeah, kinda had a day in the hotel room by myself,” the pacer added.

The pandemic has also wreaked havoc on the sporting calendar, leading to either cancellation or postponement of events in the Olympic year. Like other sports, cricket also suffered.

Ferguson returned home following the postponement of the ODI series against Australia. The first match was played in front of empty stands.

The Black Cap said, “Iit was strange certainly playing the game under the circumstances and with an empty stadium. For sure, that was an odd experience. At the same time, we were a little bit disappointed with how the game ended up. And yeah, that night I was sort of taken to get swabs and talked to the doctor there and fortunately all was good and yeah happy to be home.”

Was he nervous, given how rapidly the coronavirus had spread throughout the world? “Um, from my point of view, I just thought it was normal small cold symptoms,” said Ferguson. “Get quite rundown from time to time playing cricket and travelling a bit. So not too unusual for me. But as I said, Tommy our physio and the doctors followed procedure as is needed,” the pacer signed off.

Agencies