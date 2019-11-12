The iconic Baliyatra starts on Kartika Purnima per the Odia calendar. The nine-day long festival this year begins November 12 and concludes November 20. More than 2,000 stalls will be put up that will attract millions from across the state and other parts of the country.

In fact, Baliyatra isn’t just a fair but an elaborate festival showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the state. And one can expect a range of events every day. Given that the fair is held on a large ground, with some or the other cultural activity in progress throughout the day, chances are that you might miss out on a lot of things if you don’t plan your day well in advance. Sunday POST suggests a few must dos at this year’s festival.

BOAT FESTIVAL

Even at 3 am the bed of Mahanadi is overcrowded as people can be seen attending the Boat Festival. You can join the festivities by floating an artificial boat made of banana tree bark and colourful papers, as people in the background sing in chorus the traditional song Aa ka ma bai, pan guakhai.

Thousands of small dim-lit lamps in these artificial boats make it a sight to watch. Once done, you can visit the nearby Gadagadia Temple to worship Lord Shiva and before returning homes.

INAUGURATION

Freshen up at home and come back for the inauguration in the evening. The first and the concluding days always promise more. So try to attend the inauguration. Like every year, this year’s inauguration ceremony will also be held at Baishnab Pani Mancha and will be attended by a large number of politicos and socialites.

Following that, a series of cultural events will be staged by local artistes. Don’t miss the inauguration as some of the biggest names from the state’s cultural circuit perform on this day.

IMMERSION OF LORD KARTIKESWAR

From the second day, the immersion process of Lord Kartikeswar starts. A number of puja committees will be carrying out processions through the roads adjoining the Barabati Fort before reaching the banks of Mahanadi to immerse huge idols of Lord Kartikeswar. You can drop in at the ghat to watch the immersion.

CULINARY ADVENTURE

A visit to Baliyatra is incomplete without a mouthful of sumptuous thunka puri. This large-sized, deep-fried puri is served with sumptuous chhena tarkari (cottage cheese curry) and phulkobi bhaja (cauliflower fry) and is a trademark Baliyatra delicacy.

Kendrapara’s famous rasabali, Dhenkanal’s biri-bara, Cuttack’s dahibara and Baripada’s mudhi mutton retain their place in the mega fair every year. Apart from these popular local tastes, you can also try an array of mouth-watering dishes like fried ice cream, mushroom chilli roti, bamboo chicken and pineapple chicken among others.

JOY RIDES

Baliyatra has something for everyone. For children and adventure sport enthusiasts, there will be ample rides. Take a ride on the giant wheel. You hardly get a chance to get a glimpse of the skyline these days owing to your busy schedule. Baliyatra gives you a chance to do so. Take a joy ride on a giant wheel to get a clear view of the city’s skyline. This year, there will be as many as 14 giant wheels at the fair. Besides, jumpers for children, an array of other rides will be there that can keep your child entertained.

SHOP TILL YOU DROP

Baliyatra is a must visit for shopaholics, more so if you love collecting showpieces and artefacts to decorate your home. You will come across a wide range of both modern as well as antique home decor products.

From maple and pinewood cups to bamboo products to herbal toiletries to handicrafts, you will be spoilt for choice when it comes to shopping at Baliyatra. Also, a wide range of wooden products are available at affordable prices.

If you want to buy authentic handicraft products at affordable price, go to the Odisha Rural development and Marketing Society (ORMAS) pavilion. You will also get a variety of junk jewellery and fashion accessories and other fancy goods at the stalls in this ORMAS pavilion.

BUY-ONE-GET-ONE-FREE OFFERS

The moment you reach the venue you will get to see a number of stalls giving ‘Buy-one-get-one-free’ offers on a range of products comprising spices, ice-creams, soft drinks, deodorants, perfumes, apparels and other household products. Don’t miss those offers as you will end up gaining.

DRY FISH

Given that the festival is held after the end of Kartika, the holy month in Odia calander, many prefer eating non-vegetarian food. Traders from across the state come to Baliyatra every year to sell a wide variety of dry fish. You can spot these vendors while returning from the fair on the road adjoining Barabati Stadium. If you are a food aficionado don’t miss out on buying this rare concoction of dry fishes.

SOYONG, OP