Mumbai: Superstar Aamir Khan has said his wedding with partner Gauri Spratt will be held at his residence here July 5 and he hopes that they have a good life together.

Aamir Thursday evening attended the screening of the upcoming show Pritam and Pedro, which marks the series debut of Rajkumar Hirani, who worked with the superstar on movies 3 Idiots and PK.

Talking to reporters, the 61-year-old actor said the wedding will be an intimate affair that will be attended by close family and friends.

“I’m getting married July 5, and the wedding will take place at home with close family and friends. We seek everyone’s blessings and hope that we have a happy journey together,” said Aamir, who was accompanied by son Junaid Khan at the event.

This will be the third marriage for Aamir, who first married film producer Reena Dutta from 1986 to 2002. They share two children – Junaid and Ira Khan.

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In 2005, he married director Kiran Rao and the couple separated in 2021. They continue to co-parent their son, Azad.

Aamir had introduced Gauri Spratt to the media during an event in 2025 when he was promoting his film Sitaare Zameen Par.

At the time, the actor said they had been together for over a year.

“I thought it would be a nice occasion for you all to meet her, besides we won’t have to keep hiding. She met Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan last night.

“She is from Bangalore, and we knew each other for 25 years. But we connected a year-and-half ago. She happened to be in Mumbai and we met accidentally, we kept in touch, and then it all happened organically,” Aamir said last year.

Spratt, who has a son from an earlier marriage, works in the wellness and beauty space.