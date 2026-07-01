Mumbai: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is set to star in Mupapa, a new feature film that marks the first collaboration between Yash Raj Films (YRF) and Posham Pa Pictures, the makers announced Wednesday.

Billed as a genre-bending theatrical entertainer, the movie is scheduled to release in cinemas February 19, 2027, a press release said.

It will be directed by Sameer Saxena, known for working on series such as Tripling, Yeh Meri Family and Permanent Roommates. He also directed the 2022 movie Jaadugar, starring Jitendra Kumar.

According to the makers, Mupapa will be produced by Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films, whose last film, Saiyaara became the highest-grossing romantic film in the history of Indian cinema.

Post Mupapa, Yash Raj Films and Posham Pa Pictures will jointly produce more films for the big screen.

The collaboration aligns with producer Aditya Chopra’s vision of expanding the studio’s creative business model under Widhani, the makers said.

Posham Pa Pictures, founded by Saxena, Biswapati Sarkar, Saurabh Khanna and Amit Golani, has been associated with acclaimed projects such as Kaala Paani and Maamla Legal Hai.