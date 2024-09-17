New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party will announce the name of the leader who will replace Arvind Kejriwal as the Delhi chief minister at 12 pm Tuesday after the legislative party meeting, the party said.

Kejriwal announced his decision to resign from the post of chief minister Sunday. He had said that he would only sit on the CM’s chair when people give him a “certificate of honesty”.

“The name of the new CM will be announced at noon today after the legislative party meeting,” a party functionary said.