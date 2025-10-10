Jajpur: A ward member who was allegedly abducted by some unidentified miscreants from the Injharapur area in Jajpur district last week returned home safely, police said Thursday.

Dhaneswar Sethy, a ward member of Ranapur gram panchayat, went missing near Binjharpur bazar while returning home October 1.

His family members started a frantic search to trace him, but were unsuccessful. Later, they filed a complaint with the police that some unidentified miscreants kidnapped him to prevent him from voting in the no-confidence motion against the local sarpanch, which was scheduled October 8.

The Block Development Officer (BDO) of Binjharpur postponed the no-confidence vote following the abduction of Sethi, an official said.

Sethi’s disappearance a few days before the scheduled notrust vote had triggered widespread discontentment among a group of ward members, as he had earlier expressed his support to the motion.

Based on the complaint, the police initiated a probe but failed to trace Sethi.

He was found near the Binjharpur police station Wednesday night.

An officer spotted him and took him to the police station.

Sethi appeared unharmed, an officer said.

When police inquired from Sehi where he had gone, he replied that some unidentified miscreants intercepted him on the way while he was returning home from the local market.

“They took me to an unknown location and kept me there for seven days. They released me near Binjharpur police station last night.

They did not misbehave with me,” he said.