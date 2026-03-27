Basudevpur: A police personnel was injured after a minor reportedly fired at him accidentally during a religious function in Shashubhuasuni village under this block in Bhadrak district Wednesday. The injured, identified as Manas Sethi of Chuadamani village, is posted at Chudamani Marine police station in the district. The minor, reportedly a relative of a police officer, accidentally pulled the trigger of his service weapon, causing the bullet to hit Sethi’s hand while he was attending a feast. The incident triggered panic at the spot after the gunshot was heard, and Sethi began bleeding. Sethi was taken to Basudevpur hospital, where he received primary treatment and was later discharged.

No case has been registered at the police station as Sethi did not file any written complaint. Chudamani Marine police station IIC Banani Behera said a preliminary inquiry has been initiated. However, allegations have surfaced that police are trying to hush up the matter since both the minor and the injured are linked to the department. The incident reportedly occurred during a Rudrabhishek ritual at a nearby Shiva temple. Locals have demanded a proper investigation into the incident.