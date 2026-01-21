Bhubaneswar: Accountability is the cornerstone of democratic governance, and it is through accountability that legislative assemblies can consistently earn and sustain the trust of the people, Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy said Tuesday.

Addressing a thematic discussion titled “Accountability of Legislatures to the People” at the 86th All-India Conference of Presiding Officers in Lucknow, Padhy underlined that legislatures are not merely law-making bodies but vital institutions for deliberation, debate and representation of public aspirations.

She noted that transparency in public affairs and upholding the supremacy of the Constitution are integral to maintaining citizens’ confidence in democratic institutions.

“As custodians of democratic institutions, we carry a significant responsibility,” the Speaker said, adding that accountability is not just a procedural requirement but a moral and constitutional obligation.

She highlighted that digital dissemination of legislative proceedings has strengthened engagement between the House and citizens, further reinforcing public trust in democratic processes.

The conference was inaugurated by Om Birla, while Satish Mahana delivered the welcome address.

Harivansh also addressed the gathering.

Anandiben Patel spoke to the delegates, and Leader of the Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey shared his views.

The vote of thanks was proposed by Kuwar Manvendra Singh.