Khaira: Abhiram Mohapatra, father of deceased Paralakhemundi ACF Soumya Ranjan, Saturday said that his son was trained to douse forest fire and he could not have died in inferno July 12 night.

“Soumya was trained to douse forest fire during his rigorous training. My son had also acquired every skill to protect himself during a forest fire. How such a trained hand got critically burnt to an extent of 95 per cent and ultimately succumbed to an inferno,” Abhiram questioned.

Abhiram also disagreed with the version of Sangram Keshari Behera that the Gajapati DFO did not know Soumya’s wife Bidyabharati.

The DFO has been changing his statement frequently. If he had no involvement in Soumya’s death, why he visited the Gajapati district headquarters hospital (DHH) and what he was doing when Soumya was groaning in pain due to burn injuries, Abhiram asked.

Besides, the ACF’s father alleged that Behera was secretly discussing something with doctors at the health facility. The DFO was present even when Soumya’s dying statement was being recorded.

Abhirma’s reaction comes close on heels of the DFO being quizzed earlier Saturday by a three-member team of Odisha Crime Branch officials led by its DSP Gyana Ranjan Mishra.

PNN