Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered 853 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, of which 100 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking total tally in the state to 10,00,937. Active caseload in the state now stands at 9,302.

Odisha also reported 69 new fatalities in the last 24 hours taking total tally in the state to 7,358 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare department posted Sunday morning. The state had reported 66 Covid-19 fatalities Saturday.

Cuttack and Jagatsinghpur districts reported highest deaths (13 each). It was followed by Dhenkanal (11), Angul and Kendrapara districts (eight each), Jajpur (five), Balasore, Bhadrak and Khurda districts (three each) and Nabarangpur and Nayagarh districts (one each).

Out of the 853 new infections, 496 were reported from quarantine centres while 357 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 911 cases of coronavirus infections Saturday.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 286 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Cuttack with 140 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Balasore (46), Puri (35), Jajpur (33), Jagatsinghpur (32), Angul (29), Nayagarh (22), Mayurbhanj and Kendrapara (21 each), Sambalpur (19), Bhadrak (18), Keonjhar (16), Deogarh (13), Bargarh and Sundargarh (12 each), Ganjam (11), Dhenkanal (10), Rayagada (four), Kalahandi and Koraput (three each), Bolangir and Jharsuguda (two each) and Gajapati, Kandhamal, Malkangiri and Subarnapur (one each).

The State Pool reported 59 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 1,74,83,706 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 979.

PNN