Bhubaneswar: Community radio stations are taking forward the task of promoting folk music, tribal culture and Odia traditions these days like what the All India Radio (AIR) used to do for decades in the past, said Subodh Chandra Acharya, Secretary, Odia Language, Literature and Culture department. Speaking at a seminar titled ‘Role of Radio in Promotion of Culture’ at Soochana Bhawan here Friday, Acharya said radio has been playing an important role in promoting the state’s culture and language. The seminar was organised by the social organisation ‘Outreach’. The event was aimed to highlight the often unrecognised contribution of radio in safeguarding and promoting the state’s culture.

Speaking on the occasion, former director of AIR and Doordarshan, Shantanu Kumar Rath, said radio has played a significant role in preserving and promoting Odia language and culture since Odisha’s first radio station in Cuttack in 1948. The seminar emphasised the future role of community radio stations in promoting local culture in their respective regions. The proceeding was chaired by the founder of Outreach, Subrat Kumar Pati, while the distinguished guests included Padmalochan Das, a former director of AIR and Doordarshan.

RESHMI YADAV, OP