Bhubaneswar: Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra has directed Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) officials to take strict action against ticketless travel to curb revenue loss. The instruction came during a comprehensive review of CRUT operations held here Thursday.

The Minister laid out a strategic roadmap to enhance urban mobility across Odisha. Key among the directives was the introduction of Key Performance Indicator (KPI)-based incentives for operational staff. These would be tied to commuter feedback to boost accountability and motivation among the workforce.

Mahapatra also stressed the importance of regular capacity-building, recommending mandatory refresher training for Heavy Motor Vehicle (HMV) drivers at government-run driving institutes. He further called for behavioural training at the Odisha Urban Academy to ensure courteous and professional conduct with passengers.

One of the major thrust areas was digital transformation. The Minister set a target of achieving 50 per cent cashless fare collection by the end of the year. He also reviewed tech-driven initiatives such as expanding the digital pass system, rolling out the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC), introducing WhatsApp-based ticket booking, and implementing Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) across the fleet to enhance commuter safety.

In a landmark move towards green mobility, Minister Mahapatra announced the upcoming introduction of three hydrogen fuel cell buses under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with GRIDCO and NTPC—marking a first for the state.

During his visit, the Minister toured CRUT’s Command Control Centre, where he observed real-time bus tracking and passenger grievance redressal under the Odisha Yatri system. He commended CRUT for its strides in offering responsive, smart, and commuter-focused services.

CRUT managing director N Thirumala Naik briefed the Minister on infrastructure developments, including new electric bus depots in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Rourkela, Berhampur, and Sambalpur. He also outlined plans to expand city bus services to Keonjhar, Baripada, Angul, and Jharsuguda in the first phase.

Currently, CRUT operates 560 ‘Ama Buses’—380 diesel and 180 electric—across 106 routes, serving thousands of commuters daily. Reaffirming the government’s commitment to a “Viksit Odisha,” Mahapatra praised CRUT’s role in building a modern, inclusive transport system.