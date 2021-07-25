Lathore: Amid alleged short supply of fertilizers and their black marketing, officials of the agriculture department conducted raids at Tankapani village under Khaprakhol block in Bolangir district Saturday. They seized 66 packets of fertilizers illegally hoarded by Pancham Hans.

The officials were tipped off about hoarding of fertilizers in the area. Block agriculture officer Sujit Kumar Bhoi and tehsildar Dhiraj Kumar Patra deputed as magistrate raided the shop of Pancham Hans.

They seized 66 packets of urea and DAP. The seized fertilizers were immediately brought to Lathore Cooperative Society.

The agriculture officer said that Hans has to give detail of his fertilizer stock within seven days. If he fails to do so, a case will be filed against him at district magistrate’s court.

He said raids are going on in various parts to check alleged hoardings of fertilizers while farmers are allegedly complaining of its shortage in the block.

PNN