Bhubaneswar: Odisha recorded 231 new cases Friday, 27 more than the previous day, the highest in four months, taking the tally to 12,90,192, the health department said.

There are 1,035 active COVID-19 cases, the first time since March 11 that the current infections were above the 1,000 mark.

The daily test positivity rate rose to 1.7 per cent out of 13,628 samples.

Khurda district reported the highest number of new cases at 99, followed by 35 in Cuttack. Thirty children were among the new infections.

The toll remained at 9,126 as there were no fresh deaths. Sixty-eight more people have recuperated from COVID-19, taking the total number of recoveries to 12,79,978. On February 27, the state had logged 251 new cases.

PTI