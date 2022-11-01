New Delhi: With 1,046 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India’s tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 4,46,54,638, while the active cases declined to 17,618, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated Tuesday.

The death toll climbed to 5,29,077 with 53 fatalities which includes 46 deaths reconciled by Goa and three by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate increased to 98.78 per cent, according to the ministry.

A decrease of 294 cases has recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,07,943, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry’s website, 219.64 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive. India’s Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark August 7, 2020, 30 lakh August 23, 40 lakh September 5 and 50 lakh September 16. It went past 60 lakh September 28, 70 lakh October 11, crossed 80 lakh October 29, 90 lakh November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore May 4 and three crore June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark January 25 this year.

Four deaths were reported in a span of 24 hours with one each in Delhi, Haryana, Karnataka and Rajasthan.