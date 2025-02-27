Bhubaneswar: A delegation of environmental activists, including members of the Mahanadi Bachao Andolan (MBA) and Odisha Environmental Society (OES), met Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to raise concerns over rising pollution levels in the Gangua, Daya, and Mahanadi rivers, as well as Chilika Lake. The delegation also submitted an eight point charter of demands at the CM’s residence Wednesday. The activists highlighted that pollution in the Daya river has reached hazardous levels, leading to multiple cholera outbreaks in the Kanas area of Puri district, resulting in seven deaths. They urged the government to take immediate action to decontaminate the river, which serves as a crucial source of drinking water for nearby residents. The delegation also demanded that the Gandhabati river, now reduced to the polluted Gangua nullah, be officially recognised as a river.

Additionally, they called for the involvement of river experts, environmentalists, and local committees in the revival of the Gangua nullah, rather than limiting the project to the Water Resources department. Further demands included making Chilika Lake pollution-free and restructuring the Chilika Development Authority (CDA) by incorporating experts, environmentalists, and representatives from fishermen’s organisations. They also opposed the proposed National Highway route near Chilika, citing potential damage to the lake’s delicate ecosystem. The delegation comprised Krishna Chandra Jagdev, Jaya Krushna Panigrahi, Sacchikant Pradhan, Bijoy Kumar Pradhan, Prasanna Bisoi, and Mahanadi Bachao Andolan convener Sudarsan Das.