Mumbai: Actor Angad Bedi suffered a knee injury while shooting an action sequence for his upcoming web series, MumBhai.

The actor was shooting for the ‘ALTBalaji’ show which casts him as police officer Bhaskar Shetty at the Mazagon Dock area here.

“I am recuperating well and have sought medical help. Because of my sports background, I know how to overcome wear and tear and how to temporarily fix injuries on the spot. I knew how important the scene was, and we were shooting at the location, so we went ahead with it,” Angad said.

The injury occurred while Angad was shooting a chase scene in which he had to jump.

“While doing the scene, he miscalculated the step and landed straight on his knee, putting undue pressure. The scene was put to a momentary halt as the production team called for an onset doctor. There was swelling and he was given an ice pack. As the permission to shoot at the docks is given only for a few days, missing even one day could delay the schedule. He mustered energy and went on with the shoot,” said a source.

MumBhai is based on the friendship between a police officer and a gangster.

IANS