Mumbai: Ayushmann Khurrana always wanted to play a negative character like joker, the actor has revealed in his latest Instagram post.

Ayushmann shared a painting by artist Swapnil Pawar that depicts the actor in the Joker avatar on Instagram. This painting is a part of the artist’s ‘Just Imagine’ series where other Bollywood actors also feature.

Ayushmann appreciated the work of art and expressed his desire to essay the iconic villain from the world of Batman. Earlier this year, Joaquin Phoenix won the Best Actor award at the Oscars for his titular role in the Todd Phillips’ much-acclaimed blockbuster, Joker. In 2009, Heath Ledger won an Oscar as Best Supporting Actor playing Joker in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight.

“Do I really look like a guy with a plan? You know what I am? I’m a dog chasing cars. I wouldn’t know what to do with one if I caught it … I’m an Agent of Chaos!” – Sinister, menacing, evil, cold, conniving yet brilliant, genius – have always thought of playing a negative character like Joker. Thank you @swapnilmpawar for reading my mind and this incredible artwork!” wrote Ayushmann in his Instagram post.

Recently, Ayushmann had expressed in a social media post that he is eager to essay the role of the Professor (played by Alvaro Morte) in the Spanish web series Money Heist.

On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana will next be seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo where he stars alongside Amitabh Bachchan. The film is slated to premiere on Amazon Prime Video June 12.