Mumbai: Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar expressed gratitude Friday to the Indian Army. Farhan Akhtar had a reason to do that. He thanked the Indian Army for their help during the making of his directorial venture Lakshya. Incidentally, the film completes 17 years Friday.

Lakshya is a fiction, with the 1999 Kargil War at its backdrop. The film revolves around an aimless young man Karan Shergill (played by Hrithik Roshan). He joins the Indian Army and matures into a battlefield hero.

The 47-year-old director shot the major portions of second half of the film in Ladakh. Farhan said working on the project was a lifetime experience.

“Forever grateful to the Indian Army for supporting us and to the incredibly dedicated & tenacious cast & crew who collaborated on this life experience. I won’t call it a film, because it’s always been more than that. Lakshya. 17 years,” Akhtar wrote on Twitter.

See full link with pictures: https://twitter.com/FarOutAkhtar/status/1405764071731855365

The 2004 war-drama was the actor-filmmaker’s second directorial venture after his blockbuster debut Dil Chahta Hai.

Lakshya also featured Preity Zinta, Amitabh Bachchan, Om Puri, Amrish Puri and Ranvir Shorey

Zinta essayed the role of a journalist in the movie. She said she is proud to be a part of a story. She termed the film as a reminder of all the sacrifices made by the Armed Forces.

“Filming at 18,000+ feet in Ladakh was brutal and beautiful at the same time. I am so proud of this film and everything it stood for. It definitely is a love letter to all army brats out there. It’s also a reminder to never forget all those sacrifices and unmatched bravery of our Armed Forces,” the 46-year-old actor posted on Instagram.

See video link: https://twitter.com/realpreityzinta/status/1405789403662880769

Lakshya received mixed response from the audience upon its release. Actor-choreographer-filmmaker Prabhudheva won the best choreography National Award for his work on the film’s song ‘Main Aisa Kyun Ho’, featuring Roshan.