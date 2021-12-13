Mumbai: Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora have tested positive for coronavirus, the ‘Mint’ has reported quoting news agency ANI reported. The Mumbai civic body has asked people, who came in contact with both the two actors, to undergo Covid-19 (RT-PCR) test, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Monday. Kareena Kapoor Khan has already started staying in isolation.

The two actors have also been asked to inform the places they had been visited in the last couple of weeks. A few days back, pictures of Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora along with Malaika Arora and Karishma Kapoor had been trending on various social media platforms. The four were reportedly partying together and some other guests were also present. All will now have to undergo RT-PCR tests and remain isolated till reports come in.

Both Kareena and Amrita have already isolated themselves. They will continue to do so till they test negative sources said.

Meanwhile, India’s coronavirus tally rose to 3,46,97,860 with 7,350 people testing positive for the infection in a day. The number of active cases declined to 91,456, the lowest in 561 days, the Union Health Ministry data showed Monday.