Mumbai: After shaving off his beard a while ago, actor Kartik Aaryan is once again back to sporting a rugged, hairy face.

Taking to Instagram, Kartik on Thursday posted a picture that shows him sporting a beard.

“Daadhi bula rahi hai,” he wrote

Reacting to the image, a user commented: “Grow more beard..you look sexy.”

Another one responded: “In love with your beard.”

Kartik has been seen sharing a lot of beard posts on social media during the lockdown. A month ago, he even went live on Instagram to ask fans whether he should shave off his beard or not, to which actress Deepika Padukone commented with an emoji of a girl raising her hand.

On the work front, Kartik was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal alongside Sara Ali Khan. He currently has two films in his kitty — Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.