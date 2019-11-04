Mumbai: Actor Kartik Aaryan said Monday that content has always been the king in films and no movie can find acceptance in the absence of a story.

Kartik Aaryan has been on a roll with back-to-back hits like Lukka Chuppi and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

Asked if films like Saand Ki Aankh have proved content is king, Kartik said, “It has always been (content is the king). Whether it’s relatability factor, content or even if it’s fiction, unless there’s content, it won’t find acceptance. It’s the same with Pati Patni Aur Woh or even Saand ki Aankh, which I really liked…”

The actor was speaking at the trailer launch of his next film, Pati Patni Aur Woh. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film is a remake of the 1978 film of same name. It also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. The original film featured Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur.

“When I was offered Pati Patni Aur Woh, I decided I wouldn’t watch the original because I wanted to work a certain way in the film. If we were bringing a modern take and newness, I didn’t want any influence of the original in my subconscious,” informed Kartik Aaryan.

Meanwhile his co-actor in the film, Ananya Panday is amused that both her debut Student of The Year 2 and upcoming Pati Patni Aur Woh feature love triangles.

Asked about the love angle similarity between the two films, Ananya Panday told reporters, “I think I attract love triangles. Every film I am doing is a love-triangle.”

Ananya however, said she had watched the original film after signing the remake and had liked it.

“I like watching Hindi films. I also liked the songs in the (original) film. I think in our film, we are looking more glamorous. Our film is a modern take and that’s why the audience will be able to relate to our characters much more,” pointed out Ananya.

PTI