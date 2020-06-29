Veteran actor Nana Patekar paid a visit to the late Sushant Singh Rajput’s family in Patna, Sunday.

Sushant’s family Saturday performed the 13th-day post-death ritual and Nana visited the late actor’s ancestral home the next day to offer condolences.

A video of Nana’s visit has gone viral on social media. The video features Nana folding his hands and paying his respects in front of Sushant’s portrait before stepping inside the house to greet his family members.

Sushant’s untimely death sent shockwaves across the nation while also leaving many questions unanswered. The supremely talented 34-year-old was found hanging in his Bandra apartment June 14.

Sushant’s family, as a tribute to him, has decided to open a foundation in his name to support and help young talents trying to make a career in cinema, sports and science – three subjects that Sushant was also interested in.

The family also announced its decision to turn the late actor’s childhood home in Patna’s Rajiv Nagar area into a memorial for his fans.

Issuing a statement Saturday, Sushant’s family said: “Goodbye Sushant! The world’s Sushant Singh Rajput was simply Gulshan to us. He was free-spirited, talkative and incredibly bright. He was curious about just everything. He dreamed without restraints, and chased those dreams with the heart of a lion. He smiled generously. He was the pride and inspiration of the family. His telescope was his most prized possession, through which he fondly gazed at the stars.

“We can’t bring ourselves to accept that we wouldn’t get to hear his easy laughs anymore. That we wouldn’t see his sparkling eyes again. That we wouldn’t hear his endless rants about science again. His loss has created a permanent, glaring void in the family that will never be filled.

“He truly loved and cherished every single one of his fans. We thank you all for showering our Gulshan with so much love.

“To honour his memory and legacy, the family has decided to set up Sushant Singh Rajput Foundation (SSRF) to support young talents in areas close to his heart– cinema, science and sports.

“His childhood home in Rajiv Nagar, Patna will be turned into a memorial. We will put his personal memorabilia and belongings there, that include thousands of books, his telescope, flight-simulator etc for his fans and admirers. From now on, we intend to maintain his Instagram, Twitter and Facebook page as legacy accounts to keep his memories alive. We once again thank you all for the thoughts and prayers,” reads the statement released by Sushant’s family.”

