Amaravati: Actor and YSR Congress Party leader Posani Krishna Murali has been granted bail in all cases filed against him in different police stations in Andhra Pradesh for making derogatory remarks against Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and IT Minister Nara Lokesh.

A court in Kurnool Tuesday granted bail to Posani, who was arrested from his residence in Hyderabad February 26.

Additional Junior Civil Judge Court granted bail on Rs 20,000 personal bond and two sureties.

A court in Vijayawada also granted him bail Tuesday. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s court had last week sent Posani to judicial custody till March 20.

After his arrest from Hyderabad, Posani was taken to Annamayya district where a case was registered against him for allegedly trying to create animosity between various sections of the society. He was remanded to judicial custody.

Later the actor was taken to Kurnool on PT warrant in connection with a case registered by Adoni police. He was shifted to jail at Kurnool and was later brought to Vijayawada on PT warrant in connection with another case.

A court in Narsaraopet Monday granted bail to Posani in a similar case booked against him. Earlier, Rajampet court also accepted his bail petition.

The YSRCP said the Chandrababu Naidu-led government registered a total of 17 cases against Posani due to political vendetta.

The opposition party accused the NDA government of conspiring to deny him legal relief, with police registering cases across the state after his arrest and deliberately withholding details of where the cases were filed to hinder bail efforts.

The government sought PT warrants in each case, forcing Posani to be transported hundreds of km – from Hyderabad to Vijayawada via Rajampet, then to Narsaraopet, Guntur, Adoni in Kurnool district, back to Suryaraopet in Vijayawada, and finally to Kurnool jail, the YSRCP said.

Despite being 67 years old and suffering from heart and other health issues, the police subjected him to harassment, allegedly as part of a government strategy to worsen his condition, the opposition party said.

On a petition moved by the YSRCP legal cell, the High Court ordered that a notice be issued to Posani in the registered cases. It also ordered a halt to investigation in a case registered in Visakhapatnam.

With bail now granted in all cases, Posani is expected to be released from jail Wednesday.