Mumbai: Veteran actor Soni Razdan said Thursday working in a web series is more relatable for her than working in TV shows.

The actor, who was last seen in the Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff action entertainer War, said the digital medium offers an opportunity to play ‘developed’ characters.

“Web series are more up my street, as I can relate to them more. I haven’t been able to relate to TV shows for a while now. I recently did a TV show as I was able to relate to the character and the storyline was interesting,” Soni Razdan said in a statement.

“I feel that the shows that are made for the web are realistic intelligent and well written with interesting and well-developed characters. I suppose one could say that I can relate to something that I would like to watch to put it simply,” Razdan added.

The actor, who will next be seen in Out of Love, portrays the role of ‘Kamal Kapoor’ in the Hotstar Special. The series, which premieres Friday on Hotstar VIP, features Rasika Dugal and Purab Kohli in the lead.

Based on British series Doctor Foster, the story follows the life of Dr Meera Kapoor (Dugal) after she finds out that her husband (Kohli) is cheating on her.

