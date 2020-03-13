Los Angeles: Hollywood superstar Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson gave a health update Friday from coronavirus quarantine. They said they are taking it ‘one day at a time’.

The couple, who is in isolation at a hospital in the state of Queensland in Australia, said they are being well cared for.

“Hello folks. @ritawilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us. We have COVID-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else,” Hanks posted on Instagram.

See link:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B9qBEyjJu4B/

“There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time. There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no?” he added. The post was accompanied by a photograph that showed the couple smiling.

Hanks announced on Thursday that he and his wife have been tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The actor couple, who is currently in Australia to shoot for the pre-production of Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley film, decided to get tested after they felt ‘a bit tired’.

The deadly virus that first originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year has claimed over 4,200 lives and infected more than 1,17,330 people across 107 countries and territories, with the World Health Organisation (WHO) describing Wednesday the outbreak a pandemic.

Agencies