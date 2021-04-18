Mumbai: Arjun Rampal and Neil Nitin Mukesh are the latest Hindi cinema celebrities to fall prey to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both actors took to social media to inform that they have tested positive for COVID-19.

In an Instagram post late on Saturday, Arjun Rampal wrote: “I have tested positive for Covid-19. Even though I am asymptomatic, I have isolated myself and home quarantined, getting the needed medical care. I am following all protocols as is required of me. To all those who have been in contact with me in the past 10 days please take care and take the necessary precautions. This is a very scary time for us but if we are aware and wise for a short span of time, it will yield long term benefits. Together we can and we will fight corona.”

Neil Nitin Mukesh also posted on Instagram Saturday evening updating about his and his family members testing positive for the virus.

The actor wrote: “In spite of all necessary precautions, including staying home, unfortunately, members of my family and I have tested positive for COVID-19. We are all home quarantined, following the essential protocols, and taking medication as prescribed by our doctors. We thank all of you for your love and good wishes. Take care and stay safe.”

“Need all your love and blessings. Please do not take the situation out there lightly,” Neil added.

Saturday, actor Sonu Sood also tested positive for Covid-19 while actresses Bhumi Pednekar and Katrina Kaif informed on social media that they have tested negative.

IANS