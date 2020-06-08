Mumbai: Actress Alia Bhatt, who is reportedly staying with Ranbir Kapoor during lockdown, has shared a few pictures Monday where she is seen with Ranbir’s pet dog.

In one of the sunkissed pictures, Alia can be seen hugging the dog.

“They make everything better,” Alia wrote on Instagram.

Alia’s sister Shaheen too posted a picture that shows her playing with the dog.

“At least we have dogs,” Shaheen captioned the post.

Alia is a huge pet lover. She has three cats at home, too.

On the film front, Alia will be seen sharing screen space with Ranbir in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, which also features Amitabh Bachchan. She also has Sadak 2 coming up, directed by her father Mahesh Bhatt and co-starring Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur. The film is a sequel to the 1991 hit, Sadak.