Mumbai: Actress Amrita Rao, known for her performances in films like Ishq-Vishk, Main Hoon Na, Vivah and Jolly LLB, turns a year old today. On Amrita’s birthday, let’s know some interesting things related to her.

It is said that Amrita refused to work with Salman Khan just because she was offered the role of Salman’s sister. Actually, Amrita was offered the role of Salman’s sister in Sooraj Barjatya’s film Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, which she refused and the role went to Swara Bhaskar.

Amrita is known for her simplicity. Very few people know that Amrita, who appeared in the film Vivah opposite Shahid Kapoor, got this film after a 4-hour interview. The film’s director Suraj Barjatya asked Amrita to read a book by Munshi Premchand. Sooraj actually wanted to check Amrita’s Hindi. Amrita’s film with Shahid proved to be successful at the box office.

Amrita, who was popular among the audience with a clean image in films and got married and settled in 2016. She got married to RJ Anmol. After marriage, Amrita distanced herself from films.

Amrita was last seen in the film Thackeray opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. In this movie she played the role of Meena Tai, wife of Balasaheb Thackeray.

Amrita does not like bold scenes in films. From the beginning, Amrita avoided bold, kissing, intimate scenes and wearing bikinis and short dresses in films. Amrita received a film offer from Yash Raj film in which she had to kiss the hero but for she refused to act in the film and left.