Mumbai: Actress Chahatt Khanna was spotted flaunting in pink dress. The actress was seen in films like Thank You and Prassthanam.

Just last week, the 33-year-old actress, opened up about a horrific incident she had experienced while going to the airport in a cab.

According to reports, while going to the airport, the cab driver stopped the car in the middle of nowhere and asked the actress to get down so that he could take a selfie.

According to the portal, Chahatt asked him to continue driving and as she called her friend. The cab driver again insisted on taking a selfie and she finally said that she is calling the police and that there is a chip in her phone and that help will come soon tracking her meanwhile she also called her friend. The driver got scared and took off to the airport.