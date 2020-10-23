Mumbai: Swedish-Greek actress Elli AvrRam posted a picture of removing facial hair and made a point to declare she is s*xy both ways. Elli posted a picture on Instagram where she is seen with a towel wrapped around her head and cream applied on upper lips, resembling a moustache.

“I’m s*xy both ways, and I know it,” she wrote alongside the image.

Elli recently announced she will be seen acting in a Swedish short film titled With You.

“I had been waiting for an opportunity to do a Swedish project for sometime. ‘With You’ is based on a very strong socially relevant topic of mental health awareness and childhood trauma. It has been an enriching but an emotionally exhausting experience. The short film is intense and sends out a very strong message for the audience,” she said.

The actress was recently seen in Mohit Suri’s “Malang”. Apart from Bollywood, she was also seen in the Tamil film “Paris Paris” and the Kannada release “Butterfly”.