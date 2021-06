Mumbai: Actress Kangana Ranaut took to social media Friday to remember Rani Laxmibai, the legendary warrior queen of Jhansi, on her death anniversary. The queen died in battle June 18, 1858.

“On this day when Rani Laxmi Bai made supreme self-sacrifice, remembering her iconic roar which shook British Empire, ‘Main apni Jhansi nahi dungi’. Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi,” Kangana wrote in Instagram story.

Kangana had starred as Rani Laxmibai in the 2019 film Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, a film she also partially directed. She also shared a couple of videos featuring scenes from the film in her Instagram post.

The actress also shared a message for AL Vijay, director of her forthcoming film “Thalaivi”, on his birthday Friday.

Sharing a photo with the director from the set of the film, Kangana wrote on Instagram story: “Happy birthday to my most favourite director to work with, Thalaiva of team #Thalaivi. Best wishes sir, can’t wait to see the film”