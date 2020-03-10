Mumbai: Actress Malaika Arora, who’s popularly known for her fashion, made a statement in a vibrant multi-coloured athleisure.

Malaika grabbed attention with her stunning gym style statement. She was photographed outside the gym dressed in a multi-coloured crop top and yoga pants, reports timesofindia.com.

The 46-year-old actress is currently seen judging dance reality show titled India’s Best Dancer. Apart from Malaika, choreographer Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis are a part of the show, hosted by comedian Bharti Singh and her husband writer Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

IANS