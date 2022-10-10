Chennai: The United Arab Emirates has granted well known actress, producer and politician Khushbu Sundar its prestigious Golden Visa.

Taking to social media, Khushbu said: “And here I come with my Golden gift from the UAE government. Sorry for picking it up after a long time. Humbled and thank you.”

“And a big thanks to ECH and Iqbal Macroni for initiating and making this happen. Thanks to everyone at ECH, Dubai #GoldenGirl”

And here comes my #GoldenVisa

Thank you to #UAEGovt for this. Sorry for picking it up so late. Humbled anyways. 🙏

And thank you #ECH for initiating and making this happen. 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/wVsqu63BZz — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) October 9, 2022

Khushbu is not the only one to have been granted the Golden Visa. Prior to her, several actors including Kamal Haasan, Nasser, Mammootty, Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas, Parthiepan, Amala Paul and Shah Rukh Khan have received it.

The UAE Golden Visa is a long-term residence visa system, extending from five to 10 years. The visa is automatically renewed. It is granted to achievers from various fields, professionals, investors and those with promising abilities.