Mumbai: In a new picture she has posted on Instagram, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas cuddles her pet German Shepard Gino.

“I promise Gino loves my cuddles. @ginothegerman,” she captioned the image.

She had earlier posted a string of photographs of herself getting a princess makeover from her niece Sky Krishna. In the images, Priyanka was seen being crowned by Krishna and getting her makeup done

“First Monday in May… This year’s theme: Pretty Pretty Princess Glam and creative direction by: @sky.krishna — @divya_jyoti,” she captioned the image.

Recently, Priyanka joined several Bollywood and international personalities for the online I For India concert.

She and her American pop singer husband Nick Jonas have also contributed to several charities to lend support to the ongoing battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Priyanka took to Twitter to announce that the couple has donated to organisations like the PM-CARES Fund, Unicef, Feeding America and Goonj among many others.

She also pledged to donate $100,000 to women doing their bit during the health crisis.

