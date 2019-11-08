It is often believed that once an actress gets married, her career is over. But there are a number of actresses who have proved this to be a myth.

Here are five beautiful and talented actresses who got married before entering Hindi cinema. They prove that the relationship status of an actress cannot ruin her talent.

Mallika Sherawat

The real name of Mallika Sherawat is Reena Lamba. She was married to Karan Singh Gill – a pilot who worked for Jet Airways. After divorce, Reena changed her name to Mallika and entered Hindi film industry with Jeena Sirf Mere Liye. She made a name for herself with the movie Murder.

Vidya Malvade

Vidya Malvade was married to Captain Arvind Singh Bagga before he died in a plane crash in 2000. After three years of his demise, Vidya made her debut with Vikram Bhatt’s Inteha. She acted as the goalkeeper for the movie Chak De India!

Chitrangda Singh

Chitrangda Singh was married to golfer Jyoti Singh Randhawa in 2001. She made her big debut with Sudhir Mishra’s film Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi in 2003. She has also worked in Desi Boys with Akshay Kumar and John Abraham.

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari married Satyadeep Mishra in 2006, but the marriage ended in a divorce within a year. She made her debut in 2008 with Delhi 6. She has given various memorable performances since then in films such as Padmaavat and Bhoomi.

Kalki Koechlin

Kalki made her debut with Anurag Kashyap’s Dev D. The film not only brought her laurels but also gave her, her life partner Anurag Kashyap. She continued doing several movies after that. The Indo-French actress is best remembered for her roles in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Margarita with a Straw. Kalki and Anurag parted ways in 2015.

PNN