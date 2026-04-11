Mumbai: Action drama Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha, headlined by actor Adivi Sesh, grossed over Rs 15 crore on day one at the worldwide box office, the makers said Saturday.

Also featuring Mrunal Thakur and filmmaker-actor Anurag Kashyap, Dacoit is directed by first-time filmmaker Shaneil Deo, who co-wrote the screenplay with Sesh.

The bilingual project, shot in both Telugu and Hindi, released in cinemas Friday. “Adivi Sesh’s Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha has taken a promising start at the box office, minting over Rs 15 crore gross in India on Day 1. A gripping storyline, undeniable chemistry, and unexpected twists have delivered a strong opening, marking Adivi Sesh’s biggest Day 1 collection in both markets,” the makers said in a press note.

Dacoit, about an angry convict seeking vengeance on his ex-girlfriend who betrayed him, is produced by Supriya Yarlagadda, co-presented by Suniel Narang, and presented by Annapurna Studios.

The film also stars Prakash Raj, Atul Kulkarni and Zayn Marie Khan in pivotal roles.