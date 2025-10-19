Hatadihi: Residents of Karagola in Ambho panchayat ended their two-day protest outside the Anandapur sub-collector’s office in Keonjhar Saturday after authorities launched a crackdown against illegal sand mining from the Baitarani riverbed.

A team comprising the district mining officer, tehsildar, SDPO, police IIC, the enforcement unit and other officials arrived at the riverbed to begin enforcement.

Trenches were dug on the access road to block the movement of sand-laden vehicles.

Officials also found a newly constructed road to the sandbed, felled trees, and an embankment purportedly built on the riverbed by the sand mafia to divert the natural flow of water.

Notably, an earlier attempt by the tehsildar and mining officials to dig a similar trench failed after receiving alleged death threats from the sand mafia.

However, no suspects have yet been identified in that incident, nor has any action been taken against those believed to have built the road, felled trees or altered the river’s course.

Sub-Collector Nila Madhab Suna said, “The sit-in by the residents was withdrawn around 2 pm.”

He said the diverted stream would be restored to its natural course, and raids would continue regularly.

“Illegal sand transport will not be tolerated under any circumstances,” Suna said.