Rayagada: The Ministry of Ayush, in collaboration with Vedanta Aluminium, has expanded its ‘Swarna Prashan’ initiative to Odisha’s Rayagada, an official said Thursday.

Originally launched in Kalahandi district, the programme will now benefit over 6,400 students across 15 government schools in both districts, he said and added that the scheme aims to enhance the health and wellbeing of children in the region.

‘Swarna Prashan’ is an ancient Ayurvedic practice that involves administering a blend of gold particles, honey, and ghee to children, which is believed to improve memory, boost immunity, and support overall development during critical growth years.

District Education Officer (DEO) Basant Kumar Nayak and Ayurvedic doctor VJP Rao were among officials who attended the event.

Nayak emphasised the proven benefits of Swarna Prashan in enhancing immunity and cognitive functions in children.

Sunil Gupta, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Vedanta Aluminium, said, “Through our collaboration with the government of Odisha and the Ministry of Ayush, we aim to promote the health and wellbeing of children in underserved regions by leveraging time-tested traditional practices.”

Nitin Kumar Tiwari, a senior official from Vedanta Aluminium, said, “We aim to reach more than 30,000 children by the end of the year. This initiative underscores our commitment to fostering child health and holistic community development.”

PTI