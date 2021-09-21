New Delhi: Police arrested late Monday night the closest disciple of Mahant Narendra Giri who died by suicide a few hours earlier. Narendra Giri was the head of the top religious body – the Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad. The arrested person has been identified as Anand Giri. He was closest aide of the Mahant, until they fell out in May. Anand was arrested in Uttarakhand and has been accused in harassing the seer.

Anand Giri allegedly expelled by the seer over allegations of fraud and financial mismanagement. A few days back news had surfaced that the two had patched up when a video showing Anand seeking forgiveness at the feet of his mentor Narendra. However, the police said that the patch up was for a brief period. Police have also detained two other disciples of Narendra for questioning. They are Sandeep Tiwari and Aadya Tiwari. Both of them stayed with Narendra.

Police said that the students of Narendra first found his body hanging from the ceiling. When Narendra did not come out of his home for his traditional public meeting Monday afternoon, his students knocked and found the door bolted from inside. When they broke in, they found him dead.

The police said a suicide note had been found near the body and it mentioned Anand. “We are reading the note and investigating the contents. He said he was depressed. He also wrote what should be done with the ashram after his passing, in the form of a will,” senior Prayagraj police official KP Singh told reporters Tuesday.

Narendra was an influential seer, seen frequently with top politicians of India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief at his death. “The death of Akhara Parishad president Shri Narendra Giri ji is extremely sad. While devoted to spiritual traditions, he played a big role in connecting many streams of Sant Samaj together. May the Lord give him a place at your feet. Om shanti,” Modi had tweeted after the death of Narendra Giri.