Puri: The Puri Jagannath Temple was opened for devotees Saturday after being shut for nine months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We had been eagerly waiting for this day. The holy darshan of Lord Jagannath has given us immense peace,” observed an elated Puri resident.

The residents of Puri town are visiting the temple as per the slots given to them. On the first day of reopening of the temple, residents of ward numbers 2, 3, 6, 9, 11, 12 and 15 are visiting the temple in phases since 7.00 am and it will continue till 9.00 pm.

Between 7.30 am and 11.30 am, residents of ward numbers 6 and 9 were allowed into the temple. The next slot between 12.00 pm and 4.00 pm has been earmarked for residents of ward numbers 12 and 15. Similarly, the residents of ward numbers 2, 3 and 11 will visit the temple from 4.30 pm and 9.00 pm

Since morning, as many as 1,200 devotees have so far had darshan of the trinity in the sanctum sanctorum.

The devotees have been allowed inside the temple, following the COVID-19 guidelines strictly.

Notably, Puri town residents can visit the temple till December 31. Thereafter, the temple will remain closed for two days, i.e. January 1 and 2. January 3 onwards, the temple will again reopen for all.

PNN