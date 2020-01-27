Bhubaneswar: In an attempt to bring transformative changes in Lingaraj Temple area, the state government Monday unveiled Ekamra Kshetra Amenities and Monuments Revival Action plan— (EKAMRA plan).

Under the scheme, the government would make necessary interventions in the heritage area for reviving and preserving the heritage value and grandeur of Lingaraj temple and its surroundings including Bindu Sagar. More than 65 acres will be made free for pedestrians and will have facilities for pilgrims and tourist.

In Phase I, the government would acquire land and remove encroachments in the area while a rehabilitation and resettlement policy is also in the pipeline.

The government has decided to acquire all residential units having clear title of the land through a direct purchase method and compensations will be paid as per provisions.

The government has also given the option for land instead of compensations at par with the market value of the land. Immediate assistance of `1 lakh per affected family will be provided towards expenses of related to transportation and immediate arrangement.

Each of the affected families would get Rs 15,000 per month as rent allowance for a period of 12 months from the date of acquisition of the property while every residential unit owner would be paid with `20 lakh as one-time resettlement allowance.

Similarly, the government would directly purchase land from commercial establishments having proper land records. Those people will get an allowance of `1 lakh each towards expenses of transportation and immediate arrangement. Rental assistance of `15,000 and `20,000 per month will be provided for shops having built up area less than or equal to 200 square feet and more than 200 square feet respectively from the date of acquisition of property till handing over of shops.