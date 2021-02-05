Mumbai: American pop-star Rihanna’s tweet supporting Indian farmers and their protests against the farm laws has been the hot topic on social media.

After her tweet, the Hindi film industry seems to be divided into two groups. While some supported Rihanna’s tweet, many said that it is India’s internal matter and foreigners should not interfere in it.

Kangana Ranaut was among the first Indian celebrities to slam Rihanna for her post. She labelled the protesting farmers as ‘terrorists’ and the pop star ‘a fool’.

Amidst all this, actor Randeep Hooda has shared a throwback video of Kangana.

Randeep shared the video of the film Once Upon a Time in Mumbai on his Instagram and Twitter. In the film, Ranaut played the role of a Hindi film actress named Rehana Shergill and Randeep playing the role of ACP Agnel Wilson.

In the clip, Randeep is shown a picture of Ranaut’s character and asked if he knows her. To this, the actor responds, “Isse kaun nahi jaanta – mashoor film star Rehana (Who doesn’t know her – she’s Rehana, the famous film star),” he says.

“The conspiracy is a big one,” Randeep Hooda wrote in Hindi while posting the clip on Twitter and Instagram.

The video gained over lakhs of view on both social media platforms within an hour of sharing it.

Earlier, Randeep Hooda wrote “Praying for our farmers who lost their lives at the protest. Hoping for a speedy resolution so that everyone can return home safe at the earliest.”